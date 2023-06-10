Juneteenth celebration set for June 17 at Trilith

The Juneteenth Celebration at Town at Trilith, 305 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville, will be June 17 - rain or shine, with highlights on two charities.

Streets surrounding Trilith’s Town Centre will be filled with activities from 4-9 p.m., including live entertainment, food trucks and children’s activities.

Trilith Events Manager Anna Messer said the live performance schedule includes:

4 p.m. Fayette County High School Marching Band

4:30 p.m. Dallas Austin’s Juneteenth Showcase, including Dayvia, I am Douglas, Kaelyn Kastle, Daniel Novello and Dalby

6:30 p.m. Juanita Ramey Praise Dance

7 p.m. Sydni Cook

7:30 p.m. Bogey & the Viceroy (A Tribute to Prince)

8:30 p.m. Jevon Dewand and the Trap Starz Feat along with Jazze Pha

“We are so glad to be including two honorable local charities in our day, Clothes Less Traveled and Hosea Feeds,” Messer said.

Based in Peachtree City, Clothes Less Traveled resells donated goods and then supports other local nonprofits with the proceeds, totaling nearly $8 million to date.

Organized in 1971 by the Rev. Hosea and Juanita Williams at Wheat Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Hosea Feeds works to help stabilize impoverished families and individuals, typically supporting more than 51,000 people a year.

Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States, and it is considered the longest-running African-American holiday.

On June 17, 2021, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday to be celebrated annually on June 19.

Both the event and parking for the event are free.

Participants may park in the retail parking lot on Trilith Parkway and at Piedmont Wellness Center.

For more information, contact trilith.com, ClothesLessTraveled.org or 4Hosea.org.