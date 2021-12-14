Firm chosen to conduct Fayetteville trail study

The study budget includes a $200,000 grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission, with the remaining $50,000 to be funded by the city. According to the RFP, the study will develop a plan to extend paved paths that will connect Fayette County High and Spring Hill Elementary to City Center Park, as well as the Ramah Road/Redwine Road intersection east of the Ridge Nature Area.

The chosen firm will develop a project management plan in accordance with the city’s Master Path Plan, guided by input from the public and other stakeholders regarding location and design. The study also includes assessing environmental, utility and right-of-way issues, as well as construction cost estimates.