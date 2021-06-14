Fayetteville city council hears townhouse plan

Plans for a residential development in western downtown Fayetteville have changed from an age-restricted complex to non-restricted townhouses. The City Council held the first of two public hearings on June 3 regarding a request from Caballero Holdings to rezone 8.13 acres at the intersection of Ga. 54 West and Campaign Trail. A previously approved plan to build memory care, independent and assisted-living units there was scrapped for lack of consumer demand; the new proposal allows for up to 89 townhouses of two or three stories with garages.