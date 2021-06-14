Fayetteville city council hears townhouse plan

Plans for a residential development in western downtown Fayetteville have changed from an age-restricted complex to non-restricted townhouses. The City Council held the first of two public hearings on June 3 regarding a request from Caballero Holdings to rezone 8.13 acres at the intersection of Ga. 54 West and Campaign Trail. A previously approved plan to build memory care, independent and assisted-living units there was scrapped for lack of consumer demand; the new proposal allows for up to 89 townhouses of two or three stories with garages.
Community and Economic Development Director David Rast said the new plan is in keeping with city recommendations for development, and the applicant has agreed to 10 conditions that include limiting rental units to 15% of the total homes and specifying architectural design standards for the garage doors. A second hearing and a vote on the measure will be held at the council’s June 17 meeting.