Fayette Senior Services fundraiser provides meals to seniors

Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY RJ*

Credit: PHOTOGRAPHY BY RJ*

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

Fayette Senior Services (FSS) announces the start of the annual Meals On Wheels (MOW) Project Love campaign.

A member of Meals on Wheels America, FSS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is challenging the citizens and businesses of Fayette County to make a difference during this holiday season by making donations to help homebound senior citizens, who are facing hunger and isolation.

There is no limit to the number of meals that can be purchased, and general donations are welcomed.

The goal is $40,000 to provide 8,000 meals to senior citizens in need.

Donation forms and additional information can be found at fayss.org and at FSS locations at 4 Center Drive in Fayetteville or 203 McIntosh Trail in Peachtree City.

Make a tax-deductible donation by mailing a check payable to Fayette Senior Services (memo: Project Love) to 4 Center Drive, Fayetteville, GA 30214.

Contact Meals on Wheels case manager Natalie Hynson at 770-461-0813 or nhynson@fayss.org to learn more about Meals on Wheels or if you have an interest in becoming a MOW volunteer.

For more information on FSS, visit fayss.org or call 770-461-0813.

