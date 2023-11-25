Fayette County hosts Christmas events

Candy Cane Hunts: 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 at Kiwanis Center, 936 Redwine Road, Fayetteville. For $7 each, the event will include a pancake breakfast, pictures with Santa, holiday crafts, inflatables and the Candy Cane Hunts. Tickets must be purchased online through Fayette Parks and Recreation at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/fayette-county-ga/catalog.

Santa’s Helper: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Downstairs Activities House, 980 Redwine Road, Fayetteville. Fees are $140 for residents and $210 for nonresidents - ages 13 and older. All materials and light snacks are included to make five handmade gifts by each participant and a handmade ornament as a bonus gift.

Christmas Karaoke Night with Ugly Sweaters: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Activities House, 980 Redwine Road, Fayetteville. Ages 14 and older are invited to the activity to sing Christmas carols and songs and eat pizza and snacks.

See more details at fayettecountyga.gov/calendar.php.