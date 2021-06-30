ajc logo
Fayette County finalizes FY2022 budget

Fayette County's $104 million operating budget for FY2022 does not include any tax rate increases. Courtesy Fayette County
By Jill Howard Church For the AJC
Following a second public hearing on June 24, the Fayette County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to accept a $104 million total operating budget for FY2022. Chief Financial Officer Sheryl Weinmann provided a brief review of the details, including several mostly court-related revisions made by the board at the first hearing on June 10. The general fund represents just over $60 million of that total, and the county expects a fund balance of $37 million at the end of the fiscal period.

The balanced budget, which begins July 1, includes no tax rate increases and is expected to include a rollback of the millage rate, although that won’t be determined until July or August. There was no public comment before the vote, but Chairman Lee Hearn said that he would like to see employee health benefits “handled better going forward,” based on conversations he has had with staff regarding higher costs for medications under the current benefit plan.

