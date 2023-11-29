Christmas gifts for seniors due by Dec. 5

Fayette elderly citizens in need should have a merrier Christmas with donations from local residents and help from Fayette Senior Services (FSS).
The deadline to return gifts for Hope for the Holidays is Dec. 5.
FSS Case Manager Iris Harris said, “The purpose of Hope for the Holidays is to spread holiday cheer to seniors who are financially challenged, shut-in or lonely and who may otherwise not have any gifts this holiday season.”
Each year, around 100 local seniors, ages 50 and older, benefit from this program.
Fayette Senior Services has Christmas trees at both their Fayetteville (4 Center Drive) and Peachtree City (203 McIntosh Trail) locations filled with ornaments to which gifts should be returned.
Each ornament includes a wish of a gift from participating seniors.
Seniors involved also will receive a bag of fresh fruits and snacks to enjoy.
Fayette Senior Services will deliver the gifts.
For more information on how to donate or partner with FSS, contact Morgan Lanier at mlanier@fayss.org or 770-769-8430.
FSS provides a variety of essential services to the community such as Meals on Wheels, transportation, information/referral assistance, care management, in-home personal care, home repair and Ani-Meals.
For more information about Fayette Senior Services, visit fayss.org or call 770-461-0813.
About the Author