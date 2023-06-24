X

Camp Southern Ground fundraiser is July 8

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
27 minutes ago

The first annual Ruck and BBQ Bash is set from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8 at Camp Southern Ground, 100 Southern Ground Parkway, Fayetteville.

Schedule for the day will be 7:30 a.m. registration/check-in, 8:30 a.m. National Anthem, 8:40 a.m. safety briefing, 8:55 a.m. ruck begins, 10 a.m. BBQ and music, with the event ending around 1 p.m.

The 5K course will take place at Camp Southern Ground.

In 2011, “with the belief that his musical talent was given for the purpose of putting more good into the world, GRAMMY award-winning artist Zac Brown bought 400 acres of farmland in Fayetteville and built a world-class facility dedicated to serving youth and veterans at Camp Southern Ground,” according to the organization’s statement.

Participants can choose their own ruck or weighted vest.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Waivers must be signed before participating.

Costs are $55 for the ruck/T-shirt/BBQ coupon, $25 for military/veteran/first responder for the ruck/BBQ coupon, $15 for spectator for BBQ coupon, $40 for a sponsored ticket to pay for an attendee and free for children under age 10.

Tickets may be purchased at ruckandbbq.funraise.org.

For information, visit ruckandbbq.funraise.org/page/faq.

