‘Buddy’ is at Legacy Theater through May 14

A musical play about the late Buddy Holly can be seen at Legacy Theatre in Tyrone.
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will be shown through May 14 at Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Suite C, Tyrone.
Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
An American singer-songwriter, Holly was the 1950s rock-and-roll star until his death at the age of 22 in a plane accident along with musicians Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (the Big Bopper).
The musical memoir includes performances of more than 20 of Holly’s greatest hits such as “That’ll Be the Day,” “It’s So Easy to Follow in Love” and “Peggy Sue.”
Prices are $15 to $45.
Tickets are available by calling 404-895-1473 or visiting LegacyTheater.com.
More details can be found at LegacyTheater.com/show/buddy-holly.
