X

‘Buddy’ is at Legacy Theater through May 14

Credit: Legacy Theater

Credit: Legacy Theater

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

A musical play about the late Buddy Holly can be seen at Legacy Theatre in Tyrone.

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” will be shown through May 14 at Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Suite C, Tyrone.

Show times are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

An American singer-songwriter, Holly was the 1950s rock-and-roll star until his death at the age of 22 in a plane accident along with musicians Ritchie Valens and J.P. Richardson (the Big Bopper).

The musical memoir includes performances of more than 20 of Holly’s greatest hits such as “That’ll Be the Day,” “It’s So Easy to Follow in Love” and “Peggy Sue.”

Prices are $15 to $45.

Tickets are available by calling 404-895-1473 or visiting LegacyTheater.com.

More details can be found at LegacyTheater.com/show/buddy-holly.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch 2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
2h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Bradley’s Buzz: It doesn’t get better than Braves-Astros
1h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
14h ago

UGA plans to stick with Stegeman Coliseum after latest makeover
14h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

An attorney’s arrest. A judge’s decision. And more chaos in YSL trial.
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Daddio - stock.adobe.com

Fayetteville’s Shred and Recycle Day is April 29
15h ago
Fayetteville’s Earth Day is April 22
Tyrone post office recovering from fire
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
18h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
10h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
17h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top