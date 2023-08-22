Auditions for Fayette Youth Orchestra open until Aug. 31

Credit: Fayette Philharmonic Youth Orchestra

Fayette County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
16 minutes ago
The Fayette Philharmonic Youth Orchestra will hold auditions online until Aug. 31 for the 2023-24 season.

Students in grades 6 to 12 from across South Metro Atlanta are invited to audition.

A $25 audition fee is required for auditions to be considered.

If selected to perform with the orchestra, students must commit to the entire year.

The goal is to have two orchestras, with the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra acting as a preparatory orchestra for the Symphonic Youth Orchestra.

If selected to perform with the orchestras, there will be a participation fee of $170 that will be due at the first rehearsal on Sept. 11.

Rehearsals will be at Christ Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, 101 N. Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City.

Concerts are scheduled for Nov. 14 and April 16.

Find out more details at fpyo.org or email FayettePhilharmonic@gmail.com.

