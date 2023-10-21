El Bandido Mex Mex Grill shut down after scoring 19/U

The restaurant at 1083 Euclid Avenue also had a food-borne illness complaint against it that health inspectors were investigating.

During the inspection, roaches and ants were crawling in food and were spotted throughout the facility. Food was uncovered at a hot holding table and inside a cooler.

Food items inside the prep cooler were at unsafe temperatures. Chicken, beef, guacamole, and shredded cheese were discarded.

Several foods were past their expiration dates, including a gallon of whole milk that expired on Sept. 14. Other expired foods included prepackaged sandwiches, eggs and shucked oysters.

An employee went from cooking to cleaning to using a phone without washing their hands. The dining tables and bar counters were dirty with debris and spillage.

El Bandido Mex Mex Grill will reopen once deemed safe by the Fulton County Board of Health. There will be staff training and a follow-up inspection.