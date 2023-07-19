Tax credits now allowed to Dunwoody Police Foundation

Now qualified individuals and businesses can make a donation to the Dunwoody Police Department through the Dunwoody Police Foundation (DPF) and receive a dollar-for-dollar tax credit.

New legislation allows Georgia taxpayers to claim tax credit for supporting local public safety efforts by contributing to qualified law enforcement foundations.

Established in 2019, the DPF, a 501(c)(3) entity, recently has been accepted as a Georgia qualified law enforcement foundation.

All funds collected by DPF are used to directly support Dunwoody officers through Equipment, Training, Community Oriented Partnerships and an Emergency Aid Program.

Different from a tax deduction, a tax credit is a dollar-for-dollar reduction in the amount of tax owed.

To start the process of registering for pre-approval with the Georgia Tax Center, visit gtc.dor.ga.gov/_/.

Email dunwoodypolicefoundation@gmail.com with any questions regarding this tax credit or visit facebook.com/DunwoodyPoliceFoundation.