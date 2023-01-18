Stage Door Theatre gala is in Dunwoody on Jan. 21

A fundraiser for Dunwoody-based Stage Door Theatre is set for 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the North Woods Pavilion, Dunwoody Nature Center, 5343 Roberts Drive, Dunwoody.
“Swinging Under the Stars” will include a full dinner, access to a silent auction, several drawings, live performances and music featuring the Joe Gransden Trio.
Festive attire is recommended for this gala.
Each ticket is $100.
Reserve your seat at ci.ovationtix.com/36385/production/1146302.
For more information, visit facebook.com/StageDoorTheatreGa or StageDoorTheatreGa.org.
