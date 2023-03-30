Marcus Jewish Center begins $36M capital campaign

A $36 million capital campaign has been launched for the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody.
Among the changes will be:
- a new outdoor aquatic center.
- a new pickleball facility.
- high-tech security enhancements.
- renovation of the main building that is nearly 25 years old.
- a reimagined courtyard.
- updating the preschool playground.
- upgrading the upper fields.
- expanding parking with around 100 new parking spaces.
- renovating a duplex camper cabin and building an adult housing lodge at Camp Barney Medintz in Cleveland.
For questions, email miriam.friedman@atlantajcc.org.
To view the plans and make donations, visit atlantajcc.org/donate/capital-campaign and for more information, go to facebook.com/MJCCA.
