Marcus Jewish Center begins $36M capital campaign

Credit: Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
Updated 47 minutes ago

A $36 million capital campaign has been launched for the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta in Dunwoody.

Among the changes will be:

  • a new outdoor aquatic center.
  • a new pickleball facility.
  • high-tech security enhancements.
  • renovation of the main building that is nearly 25 years old.
  • a reimagined courtyard.
  • updating the preschool playground.
  • upgrading the upper fields.
  • expanding parking with around 100 new parking spaces.
  • renovating a duplex camper cabin and building an adult housing lodge at Camp Barney Medintz in Cleveland.

For questions, email miriam.friedman@atlantajcc.org.

To view the plans and make donations, visit atlantajcc.org/donate/capital-campaign and for more information, go to facebook.com/MJCCA.

