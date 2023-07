Dunwoody police will host “Coffee with a Cop” from 8-10 a.m. July 17.

Citizens are invited to get to know their police better over coffee at Crema Espresso Gourmet, 2458 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody.

There will be no agenda or speeches.

Questions and concerns are welcome.

For more information, email Community Outreach Officer Theresa Hernandez at theresa.hernandez@dunwoodyga.gov or visit CremaEspressoGourmet.com.