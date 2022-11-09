BreakingNews
Georgia Senate race heading to runoff
ajc logo
X

Dunwoody Police host sex trafficking awareness event on Nov. 10

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Dunwoody Sex Trafficking Awareness event will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church,1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody.

Dunwoody Police are hosting the event, including experts speaking about ways to take a stand against and protect the children in your life.

Among the speakers will be Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, District Attorney Dalia Racine and officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Predators are increasingly using online platforms and social media to access youths, according to a city statement.

Action steps will be shared to help make a difference.

Register: bit.ly/3TSKBkA

Information: dunwoodyga.gov, facebook.com/DunwoodyPolice

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC

Georgia Senate race heading to runoff1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What now for Stacey Abrams? Democrat faces uncertain future after second loss
4h ago

Credit: Family photos

32 shots fired at DeKalb County home, killing 2 siblings
31m ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

How Georgia’s unique runoff system came to be
1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

How Georgia’s unique runoff system came to be
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Takeoff’s death another blow for Atlanta’s hip-hop scene
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Dunwoody

Dunwoody Veterans Day Ceremony is Nov. 11
Dunwoody seeks more comments on proposed parks
Dunwoody’s Truck or Treat is Oct. 27
Featured

Georgia’s unique runoff system shaped by long, complicated history
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top