Dunwoody Police host sex trafficking awareness event on Nov. 10

The Dunwoody Sex Trafficking Awareness event will be held 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Dunwoody United Methodist Church,1548 Mt. Vernon Road, Dunwoody.
Dunwoody Police are hosting the event, including experts speaking about ways to take a stand against and protect the children in your life.
Among the speakers will be Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, District Attorney Dalia Racine and officials from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Predators are increasingly using online platforms and social media to access youths, according to a city statement.
Action steps will be shared to help make a difference.
Register: bit.ly/3TSKBkA
Information: dunwoodyga.gov, facebook.com/DunwoodyPolice
