Dunwoody hosts note-writing for seniors and to Santa

In addition to holiday lights, Dunwoody Parks and Recreation is marking the Christmas season with two letter-writing campaigns.
- Letters to Seniors: Send holiday cheer to people in isolation who need extra love this season. Letters are being collected at Dunwoody City Hall (4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road) and Spruill Arts Center (5339 Chamblee Dunwoody). They will be distributed to Dunwoody assisted living communities for their residents to open and enjoy. Letters will be accepted until noon Dec. 21.
- Letters to Santa: Children can send messages and pictures to Santa by emailing Santa.Claus@dunwoodyga.gov. Santa will respond with a personalized, mailed letter from the North Pole. Include the child’s name, return mailing address and any special instructions in the email. Messages will be accepted until Dec. 15. Letters will be responses only. No gifts will be sent.
For information, visit dunwoodyga.gov.
