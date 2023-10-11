Dunwoody budget hearings are Oct. 16, 30

Dunwoody
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Dunwoody’s general fund budget for 2024 of $33.4 million focuses on the city’s police department, community development, parks/recreation and public works.

Public hearings are scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and 30 by the city council at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, according to City Manager Eric Linton.

A final vote by the city council is expected on Oct. 30 after the second public hearing, he added.

“We continue to make public safety a priority. This budget supports our efforts to keep police pay significantly above inflation in order to remain competitive in retaining and attracting top officers,” said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch.

The city’s police department comprises $12.2 million or 36.5% of the budget, with a full year of funding for pay increases for public safety and other staff that were put in place in January and again in August.

Matching the calendar year, the budget can be found at dunwoodyga.gov/government/departments/finance/city-budget.

