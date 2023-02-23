Yellow Daisy Festival accepting applications

The 55th Yellow Daisy Festival at Stone Mountain Park is accepting crafter applications for Sept. 7-10.
Applications are due by midnight March 10 at bit.ly/3DYCWM2.
More than 300 artisans from around America display their works at this annual event, which has been voted one of the nation’s top arts and crafts shows.
A single site is $550 and a double site is $1,150.
There is also a $50 nonrefundable jury fee.
The booth site fee payment and the jury fee payment must be submitted with the application.
If you are not accepted into the show, your booth site fee is refunded back to you via the form of payment that you initially used to pay.
Rain or shine, this family-friendly event will take place outdoors within the park’s Events Meadow.
Pets, alcohol and glass containers are not allowed.
Festival food will include a variety of food trucks.
Find out more information at StoneMountainPark.com/faqs/#YellowDaisyFestival.
