Yellow Daisy Festival accepting applications

The booth site fee payment and the jury fee payment must be submitted with the application.

If you are not accepted into the show, your booth site fee is refunded back to you via the form of payment that you initially used to pay.

Rain or shine, this family-friendly event will take place outdoors within the park’s Events Meadow.

Pets, alcohol and glass containers are not allowed.

Festival food will include a variety of food trucks.

Find out more information at StoneMountainPark.com/faqs/#YellowDaisyFestival.