Veteran cop appointed Decatur police chief

Richards said in the release that he’s excited to step into the new role.

“We have an amazing group of dedicated, compassionate and empathetic employees at the police department that I am looking forward to continuing to work with to propel the department into the future through innovative technology, community policing, and 21st century policing initiatives,” he said. “We will explore new and innovative community policing initiatives and will work even harder to establish trust and build relationships within our community.”

Mayor Patti Garrett said the city’s leadership is excited to give Richards the reins to the police department, adding that, “He has been instrumental in shaping the culture of the department that practices community policing and embodies the values of integrity, empathy, humility and trust.”