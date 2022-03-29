New pitch for ‘city of North Decatur’ emerges

As proposed by advocates, the new city would have a population of about 82,000 people and six City Council districts. Two of them would have majority-minority populations.

The city would be responsible for planning and zoning, roads and drainage, and parks and recreation, but remain under the jurisdiction of the DeKalb County Police Department and continue rely on the county for other services.

“We feel that this new map presents a more cohesive alternative to our previous proposal,” the cityhood advocates wrote.

Harrell, who lives within the boundaries of the proposed city and has previously sponsored a Vista Grove bill, could not immediately be reached for an interview Tuesday. But in a Facebook post attributed to the senator, she wrote that she has spent “a significant amount of time discussing and researching the impact of a new city north of Decatur.”

The senator wrote that a new city in the area would protect the county school system and its tax base by preventing future annexations by the cities of Atlanta and Decatur, both of which have their own school districts. A new city would prevent other municipalities with their own police departments from continuing to annex unincorporated neighborhoods in the area, which Harrell said “significantly and adversely” impacts the DeKalb County Department of Public Safety.

It would give residents a “stronger local voice in regional planning,” Harrell wrote.

“In the past, Republicans have used their majority power to ram through cityhood bills without getting the consent of local elected legislators,” she wrote. “Instead, DeKalb Senators will utilize the ‘local bill’ process, which requires the support of the majority of legislators in the entire DeKalb delegation for passage. This process ensures that residents of the whole county have a voice in what is decided.”

Cityhood has been a hot topic not just in DeKalb but across metro Atlanta this year.

A deeply controversial effort to create a new Buckhead City by de-annexing the area from Atlanta appears to be dead in the legislature. Four separate cityhood movements have emerged in Cobb County.

And in southern DeKalb, advocates renewed a years-old cityhood push by advocating for a massive “city of DeKalb” that would include more than 200,000 predominantly Black residents. That effort has not gained much traction.