Decatur likely has its next police chief

Scott Richards, the department’s interim police chief, was named as the sole finalist to lead the police department, according to a news release. A final decision will be made by April 18, which is the City Commission’s next meeting.

Richards has been with the department since 1994, and he was promoted to deputy police chief in 2016. He’s served as the city’s top cop since Chief Mike Booker retired last April, ending his 15-year tenure as chief.