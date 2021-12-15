This metro Atlanta city was named the most bike-friendly place in Georgia

“This Bicycle Friendly Community award is the culmination of years of work put in by City of Decatur and its citizen advocates for better biking,” Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, said in the release. “This award round, Decatur joins 57 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities in the movement toward healthier, more sustainable and connected places.”

Decatur, which was a Bronze-level recipient before this fall, was promoted due to the city’s investment in bike education programs, regular bike events and cycling infrastructure projects. One of those projects includes changes to Church Street, which will get new cycle lanes and sidewalks in exchange for existing vehicle lanes.

Cities have to apply for recognition through this program. For more information, visit bikeleague.org.