This metro Atlanta city was named the most bike-friendly place in Georgia

A nationwide cycling organization said the best place for bicyclists to live in Georgia isn’t far from Atlanta.
The League of American Bicyclists named Decatur as the first — and only — Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community in Georgia, according to a news release. The classification is given to cities making infrastructure improvements for cyclists and other modes of alternative transportation.
Decatur and 54 other cities across the country were given awards by the League of American Bicyclists this fall. The organization has recognized nearly 500 cities for their cycling infrastructure, including Alpharetta, Atlanta, Columbus, Peachtree City, Roswell and Savannah — those cities are all Bronze-level recipients.
There are no Gold- or Platinum-level recipients in Georgia, and the organization has yet to award any city with its highest honor: Diamond-level.
BFC Infographic by Zachary Hansen on Scribd
“This Bicycle Friendly Community award is the culmination of years of work put in by City of Decatur and its citizen advocates for better biking,” Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists, said in the release. “This award round, Decatur joins 57 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities in the movement toward healthier, more sustainable and connected places.”
Decatur, which was a Bronze-level recipient before this fall, was promoted due to the city’s investment in bike education programs, regular bike events and cycling infrastructure projects. One of those projects includes changes to Church Street, which will get new cycle lanes and sidewalks in exchange for existing vehicle lanes.
Cities have to apply for recognition through this program. For more information, visit bikeleague.org.
About the Author