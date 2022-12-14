Third person pleads guilty in Stonecrest’s pandemic relief scandal

Generally speaking, the scheme involved Lary using his influence to put a third-party nonprofit in control of handling the $6.2 million allotment of federal relief funds that Stonecrest received in 2020. Clarence Boone was tasked with overseeing the program and his wife was hired an administrator.

With one Boone in charge, the other writing checks and Lary secretly controlling other entities that were soliciting small businesses for bogus “marketing” costs tied to their loans, authorities say the trio was able to do as they pleased with the money.

Investigators caught on before much of it could be spent. But the mortgage on Lary’s lakefront home was paid off — as were tuition, rent, books and a meal plan for the Boones’ college-aged son.

Wednesday’s announcement also said Clarence Boone and the former mayor “circumvented the application process and directed more than $50,000 to a business that they knew was not conducting any legitimate operations.” Boone later “attempted to conceal the scheme by directing the business’s owner to submit an application that contained false statements,” officials said.

Lary pleaded guilty to wire fraud, federal program theft and conspiracy and was sentenced earlier this year to serve 57 months in prison. He’s scheduled to begin serving his sentence at a facility in Alabama on Thursday.

Lania Boone, like her husband, faced only a single count of conspiracy. She was sentenced to serve six months, a term she started at a facility in Texas late last month.