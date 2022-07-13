BREAKING: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in prison in fraud case

Rumors of financial misdeeds and questionable contracts swirled around Lary — the now-60-year-old, now-former mayor of the fledgling south DeKalb city — for weeks in the spring of 2021. A state senator called for his removal. An internal investigation commissioned by his City Council colleagues raised even more questions.

By mid-April, Lary had announced he was taking medical leave.

In November, the United States Department of Justice, the FBI and the IRS dropped their collective hammer.

Lary was charged with wire fraud, conspiracy and federal program theft, accused of orchestrating a detailed scheme to pocket portions of Stonecrest’s $6.2 million in federal CARES Act funds — public money meant to help the public weather the pandemic.

The mayor initially denied the allegations but had announced his resignation by Jan. 4 of this year. And a day later, he pleaded guilty to it all: Creating shell companies and using personal connections to funnel more than $900,000 in relief funds meant for small businesses and churches to himself. Telling those folks a portion of the funds they received needed to be given to an entity he created, which would help them market their business.

Enlisting Lania Boone, the wife of former city official, to keep the books in exchange for a cut.

Paying off his own lake house near Macon and covering his outstanding tax debts.

Sending the city he helped create into chaos.

In court Wednesday, Lary — wearing a black suit, leaning on a cane with walking boots on both feet — apologized to his family, his friends and the residents of Stonecrest.

“I let us down,” he said.

He declined to comment after the hearing.

Lary and attorney Dwight Thomas had asked Judge Thrash to consider a lenient sentence without prison time. Thomas wrote in a recent court filing that the former mayor had already been “humbled, humiliated, isolated and treated like a leper.”

About half a dozen people also spoke on Lary’s behalf Wednesday, including siblings, friends and his pastor (who leads Union Missionary Baptist Church, which despite being in the city of Lithonia received a COVID grant from the city of Stonecrest).

“That’s not the Jason I know,” brother Julius Lary said.

Thomas also pointed out that much of the money had already been paid back and Lary had cooperated with the investigation. But Thrash pointed out that federal authorities recovered most of the money themselves and Assistant U.S. Attorney Trevor Wilmot characterized Lary as “not forthcoming” in his conversations with investigators.

Wilmot said the residents of Stonecrest had deserved an honest and dependable mayor.

“What they instead, unfortunately, was a crook,” he said.

A timeline of the Stonecrest CARES spending scandal

April 1, 2021: State Senate Bill 21, a piece of legislation changing Stonecrest’s city charter and largely stripping Mayor Jason Lary of power, is signed by Gov. Brian Kemp. Stonecrest City Council members had supported the bill, which surfaced amid rumors of murky contracts and other financial issues surrounding Lary.

April 12, 2021: The Stonecrest City Council votes to release the findings of an internal investigation that found the city’s program for administrating $6.2 million in federal CARES Act relief funds was “plagued by mismanagement” and had the “overwhelming” appearance of a kickback scheme. Jason Lary, the city’s founding mayor, is named in parts of the report.

April 15, 2021: In a press conference, Lary denies any wrongdoing but announces he’s taking medical leave to receive cancer treatment.

April 20, 2021: The Stonecrest City Council authorizes City Attorney Winston Denmark to take further steps in the CARES Act investigation, including requesting the involvement of law enforcement.

Nov. 10, 2021: A criminal information filed in the U.S. District Court in Atlanta charges Lary with wire fraud, conspiracy and federal program theft.

Lania Boone, a bookkeeper for the shell company allegedly used to embezzle funds and the wife of a former city official, is also charged with a single count of conspiracy.

Both plead not guilty.

Jan. 4, 2022: Lary announces his resignation as Stonecrest’s mayor.

Jan 5, 2022: Lary changes course and enters a guilty plea, agreeing to cooperates with federal investigators in exchange for the possibility of a lighter sentence. His sentencing is originally scheduled for May but later postponed to July.

Feb. 11, 2022: Lania Boone enters her own guilty plea. She is scheduled to be sentenced in August.