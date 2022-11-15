Date set for ex-Stonecrest mayor to report to prison

Lary admitted in January to using shell companies and personal connections to funnel nearly $1 million of Stonecrest’s federal CARES Act money to himself, cash he used to pay off his own tax burdens and a Macon-area lakehouse. In July, he was sentenced to serve 57 months — or nearly five years — in prison, but U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. delayed his report date so the former mayor could continue treatment for his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.

A firm date was set last week, though the originally proposed site of Lary’s incarceration has since changed.