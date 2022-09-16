ajc logo
X

Check writer in Stonecrest relief fund scandal gets 6 months in prison

Lania Boone (left), Jason Lary

Credit: LinkedIn / Jason Lary

Combined ShapeCaption
Lania Boone (left), Jason Lary

Credit: LinkedIn / Jason Lary

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago
Lania Boone paid off former mayor’s lake house with COVID aid

In a dark skirt suit and a bright blouse, Lania Boone stood before a federal judge on Friday and apologized.

She admitted to being part of the scheme that allowed Jason Lary, then the mayor of Stonecrest, to pocket COVID-19 relief funds meant to help local businesses and churches. She admitted to then taking kickbacks from Lary. She asked for mercy.

“I am incredibly saddened,” Boone said, “and I deeply regret every ounce of damage that this situation has caused.”

At that, she broke down crying. She let her attorney read the rest of the prepared statement.

Then she was sentenced to six months in prison.

Explore'Deplorable': Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in prison

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. handed down the sentence — which also included six months of house arrest and a total of three years’ probation — during a hour-long hearing that closed another chapter of the scandal that upended DeKalb County’s newest and largest city.

Boone, the wife of Stonecrest’s now-former economic development director, had already pleaded guilty to the single count of federal program theft, which was brought against her in November 2021.

Her involvement with the unsavory saga began about a year before that.

After the city was handed about $6.2 million from DeKalb County’s allotment of federal CARES Act money, then-Mayor Lary directed Stonecrest to put a third party, the relatively new nonprofit Municipal Resources Partners Corporation (MRPC), in charge of its distribution.

Boone was hired as a consultant to MRPC, a job that involved keeping the books and writing checks to people who asked for help.

As small businesses applied for funds through the relief program, meanwhile, they were asked if they’d be willing to redirect 25% of their grants to companies that would help market their business. Many said yes.

Those supposed marketing companies were shams, prosecutors said. And they were controlled by Lary.

With Boone writing the checks, Lary was ultimately able to pocket more than $924,000 in relief funds — money that, instead of helping local churches, businesses and workers, went toward paying off the mayor’s own tax debts and the mortgage on his lake house.

Boone herself conducted the $108,000 wire transfer that completed the lake house transaction.

In exchange for her efforts, prosecutors said, Lary used about $7,600 of his own ill-gotten funds to help cover a semester of tuition and rent for Boone’s college-aged son.

During Friday’s hearing, Boone and her attorney, Deana Timberlake-Wiley, asked for a sentence without prison time.

Boone serves as her elderly mother’s sole caretaker, they said, and her own Type-1 diabetes makes her especially susceptible to COVID-19′s worst outcomes. Jail and prison inmates are at higher risk of coronavirus infection.

Thrash declined.

“I think a strong message needs to be sent, that anyone that steals from the federal COVID relief funds is gonna go to jail,” he said.

The split sentence, which also ordered Boone to repay the money she received from Lary, mirrored what prosecutors had previously recommended.

It’s also far lighter than the one Lary received.

The former mayor was sentenced in July to spend nearly five years in prison and pay about $120,000 in restitution. Authorities had already recovered the majority of the misappropriated money.

Lary is scheduled to report to prison sometime after Dec. 15, an arrangement intended to allow him to continue treatment for his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.

Boone also was not taken into custody following her sentencing hearing. She will turn herself in at an unspecified date.

“I’m very sorry,” Thrash told Boone on Friday, “that you got involved with such a dishonest, corrupt city official like Mr. Lary.”

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
General view of a pylon in the end zone before the game between Collins Hill and Cedar Grove at Collins Hill High School, Friday, September 9, 2022, in Suwanee. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Week 5 high school football scoreboard4h ago
Selma Calaman looks through brush for the playground at Columbia Square neighborhood in Decatur on Thursday, July 28, 2022. She says trees and bushes have blocked the playground, and the neighborhood children play near the creek and on the streets. (Natrice Miller/natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
5h ago
Atlanta Police Foundation President and CEO Dave Wilkinson speaks at a press conference at police headquarters following the Atlanta City Council's approval of a new 85-acre public safety training center. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Among U.S. police foundations, Atlanta is an outlier
6h ago
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
1h ago
Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher of Fulton County addressed the Senate Committee on Public Safety on Oct. 20, 2021. “When we look at an offender’s criminal history and there isn’t one, that may or may not be true,” he siad. “We need better information so we can make better decisions.” (YouTube)

Credit: YouTube

In Georgia, hundreds of people charged with crimes have no legal representation
1h ago
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is scheduled to speak in Forsyth County on Sunday. Stephen B. Morton for the AJC)

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

The Jolt: Outrage after GOP warns Stacey Abrams is crossing ‘border’ for visit
6h ago
The Latest
As the new music director/conductor of the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra, Dr. Paul Bhasin will make his debut with the orchestra on Sept. 20 at Georgia State University's Clarkston Campus in the Marvin Cole Auditorium. (Courtesy of DeKalb Symphony Orchestra)

Credit: DeKalb Symphony Orchestra

DeKalb Symphony Orchestra introduces music director
2h ago
DeKalb’s oldest citizen honored at 109
DeKalb reopens applications for rental assistance
Featured
Enjoy rides, fair food, games and more at the Gwinnett County Fair.

Credit: From Gwinnett County Fair’s Facebook page

Gwinnett County Fair, Pup-a-Palooza and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
Major traffic shift coming to I-285 at Ga. 400 Monday
‘On the cusp of a crisis:’ Migrants make their way to Atlanta from border
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top