ajc logo
X

Taste Around Town Chamblee delayed to Nov. 4-5

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Tickets are available for Taste Around Town Chamblee, which will be held Nov. 4 and 5.

Presented by Taste of Atlanta, the two-day, three-session VIP tasting event will highlight restaurants in Chamblee, Brookhaven, Doraville and the Buford Highway corridor.

Taste Around Town Chamblee is sponsored by the city of Chamblee and Discover Chamblee.

All-inclusive tickets cost $70 per person, ages 21 and older, for unlimited food and drinks.

Sessions will be from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 and noon-3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St.

There will be live music at night and live cooking demonstrations during the day.

Beneficiaries are We Love Buford Highway, the Giving Kitchen and Second Helpings Atlanta.

Tickets: bit.ly/3PU7q4E

For more information, visit chamblee.tasteofatlanta.com.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Atlanta Public Schools official resigns amid human resources upheaval2h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Texas officer fired after shooting hamburger-eating teenager
15h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Top Georgia teacher: Politicians weaponized social-emotional learning
3h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
19h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

How Brent Key turned to Jason Semore to fix Georgia Tech’s punt problems
19h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

UPDATE: Suspect identified after woman found dead at Gwinnett construction site
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

After arrest, DeKalb weighing how to proceed with poll worker software
DeKalb uses software from firm accused of poll worker data theft
Rental assistance still available in DeKalb
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
5h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
13h ago
Week 8 high school football scoreboard
12h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top