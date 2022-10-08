Taste Around Town Chamblee delayed to Nov. 4-5

Tickets are available for Taste Around Town Chamblee, which will be held Nov. 4 and 5.
Presented by Taste of Atlanta, the two-day, three-session VIP tasting event will highlight restaurants in Chamblee, Brookhaven, Doraville and the Buford Highway corridor.
Taste Around Town Chamblee is sponsored by the city of Chamblee and Discover Chamblee.
All-inclusive tickets cost $70 per person, ages 21 and older, for unlimited food and drinks.
Sessions will be from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 4 and 5 and noon-3 p.m. Nov. 5 at Chamblee City Hall, 3518 Broad St.
There will be live music at night and live cooking demonstrations during the day.
Beneficiaries are We Love Buford Highway, the Giving Kitchen and Second Helpings Atlanta.
Tickets: bit.ly/3PU7q4E
For more information, visit chamblee.tasteofatlanta.com.
About the Author