Strong credit ratings earned by Avondale Estates

Standard & Poor’s has assigned the city an initial rating of AA+ with a stable outlook.

Both Moody’s and Standard & Poor’s cited the city’s strong economic outlook, sound budget management and financial policies among the reasons for these prestigious ratings, according to a city statement.

Avondale Estates is the highest-rated small city (population 5,000 or less) in Georgia by Moody’s and in the top 10% of ratings for small cities (population 5,000 or less) nationwide.

The city has the smallest tax digest and fifth smallest budget of all cities rated Aaa/Aa1 by Moody’s.

More details can be found at AvondaleEstates.org.