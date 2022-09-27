Stonecrest residents call for more transparency from mayor, council

It also made several more requests involving open meetings, the appointment of a charter review committee and the adoption of a local ethics ordinance.

“So far, this Mayor and City Council have not done the work necessary to earn back the trust of the citizens,” the group wrote.

The only reference to Jackson during Monday night’s five-hour City Council meeting was the approval of a resolution that formally removed her access to city bank accounts, which officials said was a standard procedure.

Cobble did not immediately respond Tuesday to inquiries about the Stonecrest Citizens Council’s requests.

In a statement emailed to the AJC, meanwhile, Jackson touted achievements like helping update the city’s zoning code, hiring a new leadership team, developing new standard operating procedures and leading “a comprehensive process to develop a spending plan for American Rescue Plan Act funds.”

The latter was especially noteworthy, given that it was the misuse of another batch of federal COVID-19 relief funds that resulted in now-former Mayor Jason Lary and one other individual being sentenced to prison for fraud.

Jackson did not respond to follow-up questions about what precipitated her resignation.

She did, however, describe her work with Stonecrest as “clearing the wreckage from a plane crash, building a new plane and flying it at the same time.”

Read the Stonecrest Citizen Council’s full letter below.