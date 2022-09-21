ajc logo
X

Stonecrest, city manager part ways

Stonecrest City Hall

Credit: City of Stonecrest

Combined ShapeCaption
Stonecrest City Hall

Credit: City of Stonecrest

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Stonecrest and its city manager have parted ways.

The circumstances of Janice Allen Jackson’s departure this week were not immediately clear. But her exit leaves DeKalb’s largest city lacking leadership in an important position as it continues to recover from a wide-reaching corruption scandal.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first contacted Stonecrest officials on Monday about the split. In an email that day, Mayor Jazzmin Cobble wrote that “the council has not fired the city manager.”

A little over 24 hours later, Cobble informed city employees that Jackson’s employment had ended.

Asked Wednesday morning for further details on that announcement, Cobble issued a statement saying that Jackson “ended (her) professional service agreement” with Stonecrest on Tuesday morning.

“The Mayor and City Council would like to thank Ms. Jackson for her service to the city, its residents, and stakeholders,” Cobble’s statement said. “We wish her well in her future endeavors.”

While her statement suggested Jackson initiated the split, the mayor did not address questions for clarification.

Jackson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Jackson, who had previously held government roles in Albany and Augusta, was hired as Stonecrest’s acting city manager in April 2021.

The role had been vacant for years but the timing was no coincidence. Jackson’s hiring came quickly on the heels of an internal investigation that raised questions about Mayor Jason Lary misappropriating city COVID-19 relief funds and subsequent action by the state legislature that stripped the mayor’s position of many of its powers — making a city manager all that more important.

Since last spring, Lary has pleaded guilty to a number of federal charges related to his theft of relief funds and was sentenced to spend nearly five years in prison. He’s currently due to report to prison in December.

Another woman, Lania Boone, was recently sentenced to six months in federal prison for her role in the scheme.

Jackson, meanwhile, had the “acting” designation removed from her title and helped Stonecrest transition away from a staffing structure that relied on consulting firm Jacobs Engineering to hire and appoint employees.

Just last month, Jackson and the city touted a series of in-house hires they said would “help us enhance the quality of life for our residents and attract more strategic investments in Stonecrest for generations.”

Asked about the process and a potential timeline for hiring Jackson’s replacement, Cobble said only that “the Mayor and City Council will follow the city’s charter to fill the role.”

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
Growing number of Georgia women traveling out of state for abortions

AJC poll: Abortion isn’t top issue for many Georgia voters8h ago
Dom Dwyer (right), forward for Atlanta United, and Philadelphia Union defender Jack Elliott (left) go for a header during the Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United soccer game on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Atlanta United tied Philadelphia Union 0-0. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta United: Does possession matter?
090722 Atlanta.: Passengers go through Main security Checkpoint for departures at Hartsfield-Jackson Domestic Airport, Wednesday, September 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Airport satisfaction declines due to flight cancellations, crowds
1h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
22h ago
Metro Atlanta attorney Bryan Keith Schmitt took the stand at his murder trial last week, telling a Fulton County jury he never meant to hit Hamid Jahangard with his car.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Metro Atlanta attorney sentenced to life with parole in road rage slaying
22h ago
Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones pose for a picture.

Politically Georgia: Why the AJC poll is good news for Republicans
8h ago
The Latest
April 20, 2021 Stone Mountain - Aerial photograph shows Memorial Hall (foreground) and Confederate Memorial Carving (background) at Stone Mountain Park on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No decision yet on creator of Stone Mountain’s ‘truth-telling’ exhibit
4h ago
DeKalb offering $100 gift cards for COVID shots at weekend event
7h ago
DeKalb opens Pea Ridge Park on Sept. 21
20h ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
6h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top