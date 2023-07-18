Stone Mountain Park hosts first Soul Fest

The first Soul Fest Concert and Light Show is scheduled for July 27-30 at Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

See live concerts each night on Memorial Lawn, along with a family-friendly Drone & Light Show.

Concerts will begin at 6 p.m., with the headliners performing at 7:45 p.m. and the Drone & Light Show starting at 9:30 p.m.

July 27: The Stylistics, with Philadelphia soul and R&B, including 12 consecutive R&B top 10 hits during the 1970s

July 28: Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard from worship and Gospel to country, pop and R&B

July 29: Grammy Award-winning The Dazz Band, with R&B/funk and soulful ballads

July 30: Marshall Charloff & The Purple xPeRIeNCE for a Prince tribute, with live music

These programs are free with an attractions ticket or mountain membership.

Twilight tickets are $20 plus tax and will be available in the park only after 4 p.m.

Twilight tickets include the attractions (4-9 p.m.) and access to the Soul Fest Concert and Drone & Light Show.

For an extra charge, parking is $20 daily or $40 annually.

More information can be found at StoneMountainPark.com/activity/events/soul-fest.