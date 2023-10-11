Stone Mountain needs playground volunteers on Oct. 18-20

The prep days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18 and 19.

The Build Day will start at 8 a.m. Oct. 20, with an opening ribbon cutting expected around 2:30 p.m.

There will be something for everyone to do and opportunities for morning and afternoon shifts.

Lunch, snacks, water, gloves and other safety materials will be provided.

Work is available for all levels of skill and ability.

Closed-toed shoes are required, and clothes will get dirty.

Face coverings are encouraged.

Kaboom staff will be in masks.

To volunteer, contact volunteers@stonemountaincity.org.

A national nonprofit, KABOOM is designed to ensure that “every child has quality outdoor playspace - no matter their race, income or zip code,” according to a KABOOM statement.

Last year, Stone Mountain and KABOOM replaced a playground at the city’s McCurdy Park in which more than 100 volunteers participated.

See more details at facebook.com/CityofStoneMtn.