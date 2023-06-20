State survey on transportation ends July 17

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced an online survey to help determine and evaluate communications for the proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes project in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Questions in the anonymous survey will provide insight into your current travel on I-285, how you might be impacted by the express lanes project and your preferred methods for updates and engagement through the life of the project.

The project is part of a series of projects that comprise the Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP).

Open until July 17, the online survey can be accessed at tiny.one/285-Top-End-Survey-01.

Members of the public, who might be impacted by the proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes project and/or interested in providing feedback about project communications, are encouraged to take the five-minute survey.

For more information on the proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes project, visit i285topendexpresslanes-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

Complete information on the MMIP is available online at MajorMobilityGa.com.