State survey on transportation ends July 17

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
56 minutes ago

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has announced an online survey to help determine and evaluate communications for the proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes project in Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties.

Questions in the anonymous survey will provide insight into your current travel on I-285, how you might be impacted by the express lanes project and your preferred methods for updates and engagement through the life of the project.

The project is part of a series of projects that comprise the Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP).

Open until July 17, the online survey can be accessed at tiny.one/285-Top-End-Survey-01.

Members of the public, who might be impacted by the proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes project and/or interested in providing feedback about project communications, are encouraged to take the five-minute survey.

For more information on the proposed I-285 Top End Express Lanes project, visit i285topendexpresslanes-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.

Complete information on the MMIP is available online at MajorMobilityGa.com.

Carolyn Cunningham
Family wants answers after teen killed at sleepover
