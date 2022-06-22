Spears appears poised to win DeKalb commission runoff

Spears and her campaign team, though, noticed that she’d gotten zero election day votes in all but a few precincts. The Georgia secretary of state’s office later said a series of election equipment programming errors prevented votes for Spears from being counted, and misallocated others.

A hand recount of the race’s paper ballots ultimately turned the initial results on their head: Spears was leading and headed for a runoff with Alexander. Orson was the odd man out.

Orson declined to pursue the election further but did ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into things. It declined.

Ahead of the runoff, Alexander trotted out new endorsements from several local city councilmembers.

Spears — who was the race’s fundraising leader but had drawn some backlash for earlier comments referring to 2020′s protests as “racial uprisings” — announced the support of former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes in recent days.

She would take office in January.