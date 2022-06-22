Voters fill DeKalb, Gwinnett school board seats; reject Cherokee group

Three other metro Atlanta school districts also held runoff elections on Tuesday. The results are considered unofficial until certified.

In DeKalb County’s nonpartisan races, District 6 incumbent Diijon DaCosta appeared to defeat Janet Hughes. Newcomer Whitney McGinniss appeared to beat opponent Candice D. McKinley for the District 2 seat being vacated by Marshall Orson. All precincts had reported by 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Adrienne Simmons had a majority of votes in the race for the District 4 seat on the Gwinnett County school board as of 11 p.m.

If results hold, Simmons will defeat Alexis Williams and join the board at the start of 2023. She will replace Everton Blair, who did not seek reelection and endorsed Simmons.

Simmons has never served in elected office, but she has had a 20-year career in education.

This year’s school board elections were the first to be nonpartisan in Gwinnett, Georgia’s largest school district, because of legislation passed by Republican lawmakers. In recent years, the board has become majority Democrat, and that majority ousted longtime Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks last year.

Democrats in Fayette County’s school board District 2 chose Regina Daigre to run in the general election against Republican William Leon Yarde.