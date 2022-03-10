Hamburger icon
Marshall Orson says he isn’t seeking reelection to DeKalb school board

Marshall D. Orson will not seek reelection to the DeKalb County School Board, he announced on Facebook.

Marshall D. Orson will not seek reelection to the DeKalb County School Board, he announced on Facebook. ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Instead, he’s considering a bid for the DeKalb County Commission

Marshall Orson will not seek another term on the DeKalb County Board of Education after a decade of service, he announced Thursday in a post on his Facebook page.

Instead, he’s considering running for a seat on the DeKalb County Commission. He has until noon Friday to make the filing deadline for candidates.

“I am proud we have made substantial improvements in DeKalb over the last 10 years,” he wrote, touting the district’s improvement in financial management, its academic progress and the leadership of Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

“There is much more to do but this seems like the right time for a change,” he added.

Orson has been a member of the school board since 2012.

DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader announced this week he will not be seeking reelection to the board after four terms. He was first elected in 2006.

Orson said his district on the school board and Rader’s on the commission overlap significantly — “so good or bad, voters in this district know me.”

The District 2 seat on the County Commission covers parts of the Brookhaven, Druid Hills and Decatur areas in northwestern DeKalb.

