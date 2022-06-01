Updated results suggest new candidates for DeKalb commission runoff

Explore Miscount in DeKalb caused by voting computer programming errors

Results posted shortly after the May 24 Democratic primary showed that none of the candidates had eclipsed the 50% mark to avoid a June 21 runoff. Orson and Alexander were reported as the top two vote-getters, with Michelle Long Spears on the outside looking in.

Spears and supporters soon discovered, however, that results showed her receiving zero election day votes at all but a few precincts.

County officials initially suggested that was the result of a simple “display error.” The secretary of state’s office later confirmed that a series of programming changes to voting touchscreens and scanners contributed to an erroneous count.

Ultimately, state elections workers created a situation where most election day ballot scanners were programmed to expect votes for four candidates in the District 2 race when there were only three displayed on ballots. That inconsistency prevented votes for Spears from being counted properly.

The issues also made the county elections office’s attempt at rescanning ballots a largely fruitless effort. They instead launched a hand count of the ballots cast at more than three dozen polling places in District 2.

That tally took place over Memorial Day weekend, with counting finished up around midnight Monday.

Elections director Keisha Smith raised some eyebrows during the Tuesday afternoon meeting in which certification of the results was postponed until later this week, saying she wasn’t yet confident in the District 2 vote count and preliminary results wouldn’t be released.

Dele Lowman Smith, chair of the elections board, clarified early Wednesday that officials had a “high degree of confidence” that the hand count in that race was conducted appropriately. But they were taking extra time to double- and triple-check that the results were accurately entered into a spreadsheet and totaled.

“We’re a little gun-shy,” Lowman Smith said. “You put out one thing and to try to be transparent and respond urgently, and if it’s not 100% accurate then we’re accused of being dishonest. And then if you wait to try and get it right then we’re accused of hiding things.

“We just want to get it right.”

All results are considered unofficial and incomplete until they are certified. The Wednesday evening press release announcing the results included only big-picture totals, but officials said precinct-level data would be uploaded to the state reporting system “promptly.”

“The goal of the hand count was to obtain accurate results of the County Commission District 2 race and I am confident we have achieved that objective thanks in part to the diligence of our staff who worked extended hours across the holiday weekend,” Smith, the elections director, said in the release. “We are committed to getting these tabulations right, but wanted to ensure that preliminary and unofficial results were posted as soon as practicable.”

DeKalb’s elections board is currently scheduled to certify the results of the District 2 primary — and all other races — during a special called meeting at 5 p.m. Friday.

