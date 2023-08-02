‘Red, White and Tuna’ opens Aug. 4 at OnStage Atlanta

OnStage Atlanta will present “Red, White and Tuna” Aug. 4-27.

Performance times and days will be 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the theater, 3041 N. Decatur Road, Scottdale.

The comedy is written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard and directed by Leslie Kimbell.

This third installment in the Tuna trilogy “takes the audience through another satirical ride into the hearts and minds of the polyester-clad citizens of Texas’ third smallest town,” according to an OSA statement.

“Some new Tuna denizens burst into the 4th of July Tuna High School Class Reunion,” setting the stage for a show “full of fireworks and fun from the land where the Lion’s Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies,” the statement added.

Tickets are $20 to $26.

They may be obtained by calling 404-897-1802 or visiting the online box office at OnStageAtlanta.com.