No YMCA joining fees until Jan. 23

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is removing joining fees for new members until Jan. 23.
With membership, people can visit 19 metro Atlanta YMCA locations and other facilities nationwide.
“With the start of the new year, we’re encouraging community members to visit the Y and see how our organization can help you reach your fitness, health and wellness goals in 2023,” said Lauren Koontz, president and CEO of YMCA of Metro Atlanta.
“We created this membership offer to provide the community with opportunities to reach their full potential. The Y is dedicated to helping members build spirit, mind and body,” Koontz added.
The YMCA of Metro Atlanta has been in existence for more than 160 years.
YMCA of Metro Atlanta membership offers access to “world-class pools, unlimited group exercise classes and state-of-the-art equipment,” according to a YMCA statement.
Members also gain access to YMCA360, an on-demand video platform offering such classes as group exercise and well-being.
To motivate Y members, the Y offers THE COACH APPROACH®, a free one-on-one, six-month coaching program.
Using effective and efficient behavior change methods, coaches design a sustainable exercise plan for members to initiate and continue a fitness routine.
The science-backed program is designed to enhance well-being, increase energy levels, improve mood and prevent disease.
Those interested in obtaining a Y membership can visit YMCAatlanta.org/join.
For a complete list of YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, visit YMCAatlanta.org/locations.
