No YMCA joining fees until Jan. 23

YMCA of Metro Atlanta membership offers access to “world-class pools, unlimited group exercise classes and state-of-the-art equipment,” according to a YMCA statement.

Members also gain access to YMCA360, an on-demand video platform offering such classes as group exercise and well-being.

To motivate Y members, the Y offers THE COACH APPROACH®, a free one-on-one, six-month coaching program.

Using effective and efficient behavior change methods, coaches design a sustainable exercise plan for members to initiate and continue a fitness routine.

The science-backed program is designed to enhance well-being, increase energy levels, improve mood and prevent disease.

Those interested in obtaining a Y membership can visit YMCAatlanta.org/join.

For a complete list of YMCA of Metro Atlanta locations, visit YMCAatlanta.org/locations.

Learn more at facebook.com/MetroAtlantaY.