BreakingNews
No deal: UPS-Teamsters labor talks stall as Aug. 1 strike threat looms

Movies in the Park series offered in July

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
30 minutes ago
X

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Department will host a Movies in the Park series at 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday in July in various locations across the county.

Participants are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food for each showing.

All featured movies will be PG-13.

Showings are:

  • July 5 at Bouldercrest Park, 4184 Bouldercrest Park Road, Ellenwood.
  • July 12 at Lithonia pool, 2501 Park Drive, Lithonia.
  • July 19 at Wade Walker Park tennis court, 5585 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain.
  • July 26 at Medlock pool, 874 Gaylemont Circle, Decatur.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING | No deal: UPS-Teamsters labor talks stall as Aug. 1 strike threat looms1h ago

Cobb government spent millions to fix the staffing crisis. It got worse
2h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fight, but winning streak ends at nine
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Politics and running go hand in hand at AJC Peachtree Road Race
46m ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Politics and running go hand in hand at AJC Peachtree Road Race
46m ago

Georgia clinics see nearly as many patients as before stricter abortion law
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Contributed

Avondale Estates celebrates the 4th of July
Brookhaven asks DeKalb County to put Toco Hill annexation up for vote
Video cameras now required at DeKalb County convenience stores
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
1h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
2h ago
Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top