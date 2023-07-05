Movies in the Park series offered in July

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Department will host a Movies in the Park series at 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday in July in various locations across the county.
Participants are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food for each showing.
All featured movies will be PG-13.
Showings are:
- July 5 at Bouldercrest Park, 4184 Bouldercrest Park Road, Ellenwood.
- July 12 at Lithonia pool, 2501 Park Drive, Lithonia.
- July 19 at Wade Walker Park tennis court, 5585 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain.
- July 26 at Medlock pool, 874 Gaylemont Circle, Decatur.
For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331.
