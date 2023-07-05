Movies in the Park series offered in July

DeKalb County Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs Department will host a Movies in the Park series at 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday in July in various locations across the county.

Participants are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and food for each showing.

All featured movies will be PG-13.

Showings are:

July 5 at Bouldercrest Park, 4184 Bouldercrest Park Road, Ellenwood.

July 12 at Lithonia pool, 2501 Park Drive, Lithonia.

July 19 at Wade Walker Park tennis court, 5585 Rockbridge Road, Stone Mountain.

July 26 at Medlock pool, 874 Gaylemont Circle, Decatur.

For more information, contact LaShanda Davis, public relations specialist, at 404-710-6331.