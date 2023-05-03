Monastery 5K at Arabia Mountain is on May 6

For the first time in three years because of the COVID pandemic, the 5K Run or Walk will return to the Monastery of the Holy Spirit at 8:30 a.m. May 6.
The course will take place on Arabia Mountain Heritage Area in DeKalb County.
With a liability release for all participants and a signed waiver for all youths ages 18 and younger, the registration entry fee is $35.
Proceeds will go to the Monastery’s Foodbank Outreach.
Race-day registration will be accepted in the Monastery gift store from 6:30-7:30 a.m.
Morning prayer and Mass will begin at 7 a.m. at the Abbey Church for whoever would like to participate before the race.
After the race, free pancakes will be offered to all participants.
They also are invited to take a stroll, hike or bike ride along the Arabia Mountain PATH hike/bike trail in DeKalb County that begins at the Monastery entrance at 2625 Highway 212 SW, Conyers.
5K awards will be given to males and females to the top three overall and the top three overall in various categories.
More details can be found at trappist.net/events/monastery-5k-run and facebook.com/MonasteryOfTheHolySpirit.
