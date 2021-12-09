MAPS: Initial DeKalb redistricting proposal involves minimal changes

The new target was to include about 152,000 people in each of the county’s five regular commission districts.

Under the maps unveiled Thursday, Commission District 1 would land about 7,500 residents above that target, adding a new chunk of the city of Chamblee and ceding other areas further east to District 2.

Districts 3 and 5 would both fall about 4,000 residents short of the target.

All proposed districts would be well within the recommended deviation of less than 10%.

DeKalb County also has two “super” commission districts that overlap with other districts and divide the county roughly in half. Only small tweaks were proposed in those districts.

DeKalb County commissioners plan to hold at least one more public meeting regarding their redistricting proposals. It was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 16, but some officials raised concerns about the lack of a meeting during evening hours limiting public input.

The meeting, whenever it’s rescheduled, will be streamed online at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23.