ajc logo
X

MAPS: Initial DeKalb redistricting proposal involves minimal changes

DeKalb County government buildings. FILE PHOTO
Caption
DeKalb County government buildings. FILE PHOTO

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dec 9, 2021
Initial proposal for new county commission district maps unveiled

UPDATE: The second public meeting regarding local redistricting will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16. It will be streamed at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23.

ORIGINAL STORY: The initial redistricting proposal put forth by DeKalb County leaders would not create significant changes in the way local commission districts are drawn.

Like those at the state and federal level, county government maps are generally redrawn every 10 years to better reflect new data from the U.S. Census. The authority to draw district lines within counties ultimately lies with Georgia’s General Assembly, but input from local officials is generally considered by legislators.

Stacy Grear, DeKalb’s director of geographic information systems (GIS), unveiled the county’s initial proposals during a virtual Thursday morning meeting. The maps were drawn with input from commissioners.

ExploreNew proposal for massive 'city of DeKalb' surfaces

Overall, DeKalb gained a little over 72,000 new residents since 2010, bringing its current population up to about 764,000.

The new target was to include about 152,000 people in each of the county’s five regular commission districts.

Under the maps unveiled Thursday, Commission District 1 would land about 7,500 residents above that target, adding a new chunk of the city of Chamblee and ceding other areas further east to District 2.

Districts 3 and 5 would both fall about 4,000 residents short of the target.

All proposed districts would be well within the recommended deviation of less than 10%.

ExploreDeKalb ordinance would mandate safe storage of guns

DeKalb County also has two “super” commission districts that overlap with other districts and divide the county roughly in half. Only small tweaks were proposed in those districts.

DeKalb County commissioners plan to hold at least one more public meeting regarding their redistricting proposals. It was originally scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 16, but some officials raised concerns about the lack of a meeting during evening hours limiting public input.

The meeting, whenever it’s rescheduled, will be streamed online at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23.

About the Author

ajc.com

Tyler Estep
Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
DeKalb seeks volunteers for online tutoring program
11h ago
Tucker denies rental townhome project following resident outcry
15h ago
DeKalb gets additional $14.8M for rental assistance
16h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top