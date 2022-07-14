BreakingNews
Lidl sets opening date for new Memorial Drive location

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago
The store will open next month near Kirkwood in DeKalb County

Discount grocer Lidl is set to open a long-awaited new location in southwestern DeKalb County next month.

Officials announced via press release that the store at 1855 Memorial Drive — near Kirkwood and East Lake in the city of Atlanta — on Wednesday, Aug. 17, bringing fresh groceries to an area largely bereft of such options.

It will have been more than two years since DeKalb officials approved the zoning required for the store.

“We are excited to welcome Lidl to District 3, bringing much needed jobs and expanded food choices to our community,” Dekalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson said in a news release. “This has truly been a community and economic development collaboration.”

The grand opening will feature special deals and the first 100 customers will receive gift cards and be eligible for other giveaways.

The grocer has also vowed to donate $1 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank for each customer who signs up for the myLidl app and sets the Memorial Drive location at their “home store.”

Lidl said the new store created more than 40 jobs, all of which start at $15 per hour and include health care.

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

