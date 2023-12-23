Learn about radon hazards during January webinar

In DeKalb County, about 18.9% of homes have elevated levels of the naturally radioactive gas radon, according to a county statement.

The gas seeps out of the soil and up through crawlspaces, foundations and basements into a house.

However, testing for radon gas is simple and inexpensive.

A short-term radon test is hung in the lowest level of the home for three to seven days before being mailed to the laboratory, which will send results to the homeowner.

Tests can be obtained from the UGA Radon Program website (UGAradon.org) or a hardware store.

If the radon level is high, a homeowner can install a radon reduction system, which reduces indoor radon to acceptable levels.

Well water should be tested to determine whether radon is present.

The UGA Agricultural and Environmental Services Laboratories in Athens tests water samples for the presence of radon.

To receive a water testing kit, contact the local UGA Extension office or call 1-800-ASK-UGA1.

Registration is required for the Jan. 24 webinar at bit.ly/DeKalbRadon.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Cooperative Extension Office at 404-298-4080 or visit extension.uga.edu/county-offices/dekalb.html.