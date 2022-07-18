BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fire at Brookhaven apartments shuts down busy road
Kemp appoints new judge for DeKalb Superior Court

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed a new judge for DeKalb County’s Superior Court.

Nora Polk will fill the seat vacated by Linda Warren Hunter, who retired earlier this year after more than three decades on the bench.

Polk, a Decatur resident, has served DeKalb County’s Magistrate Court since 2010, including the past six years as supervising magistrate judge. Prior to that, she founded her own law practice and was an attorney at the Atlanta Legal Aid Society, according to a press release.

Polk has also worked as a trainer and curriculum committee co-chair for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, and as a member of the Georgia Association for Black Women Attorneys. She has served on the Atlanta Technical College Advisory Board and the Decatur Cooperative Ministry Board, as well as being a lay leader at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

She received her law degree from the University of Cincinnati.

