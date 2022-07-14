ajc logo
X

DeKalb elections officials offer more insight into May primary issues

Poll workers swear in before the recount of the votes for the District 2 would be by hand on Sunday, May 29. 2022. Election officials must count votes from 40 precincts by hand to determine the District 2 commission race winner in the Democratic primary. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Poll workers swear in before the recount of the votes for the District 2 would be by hand on Sunday, May 29. 2022. Election officials must count votes from 40 precincts by hand to determine the District 2 commission race winner in the Democratic primary. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

DeKalb elections officials have released new information explaining what went wrong in a messy May primary.

The Democratic primary for DeKalb County Commission District 2 ultimately went to a runoff, which was won by local nonprofit consultant Michelle Long Spears. The initial three-way election, though, was beset with technological issues and ultimately led to a hand count that produced drastically different results from erroneous early tallies.

Officials have said a series of voting equipment programming changes initiated by the Georgia secretary of state’s office and its Center for Elections Systems — which were required after other errors involving recent redistricting and a fourth candidate’s withdrawal from the race — created a litany of issues that led to the faulty machine count.

But plenty of questions remained about how, exactly, election day votes were improperly allocated as they were counted.

ExploreDeKalb certifies results in contentious commission race

A new eight-page document included as part of documents related to the DeKalb elections board’s Thursday afternoon meeting provided more insight.

In the end, officials wrote, there were “four different configurations used at District 2 precincts on election day.” The following explanation is taken directly from county documents, which include precinct-level data and can be viewed in full at the bottom of this article:

  • At four precincts, the equipment was configured correctly.
  • At four precincts, the touchscreens allowed voters to vote for [withdrawn candidate Don] Broussard. However, when the memory cards were uploaded to the central server, those votes were counted as blank because Broussard was marked as withdrawn.
  • At twenty-nine precincts, the votes below Broussard were “shifted upward”: a vote for Spears was recorded as a vote for [opponent Marshall] Orson, and a vote for Orson was recorded as a vote for Broussard. Then, when the memory cards were uploaded, the Orson votes marked as Broussard were counted as blank.
  • At three precincts, some of the votes were shifted and some were not: the Scott and Shamrock precincts each had two scanners, one which was correctly configured and one which was not. At Lakeside, a technical problem required some of the ballots to be brought back and scanned at the office. The ballots scanned at the polling place were shifted and the ballots scanned at the office were not.

Officials said there was only a 23-vote difference between the machine and hand counts, in terms of total ballots cast. Risk-limiting audits and other checks did not find any sign of the programming issues affecting other races on the May primary ballot.

“Although no hand count is perfect, after comparing the two counts, the certified hand count appears to be more than accurate enough to determine the outcome of the Commission District 2 race,” the report said.

“There was a large error introduced into the machine count by the ballot shift; but we do not see any evidence of other sources of error.”

About the Author

Follow Tyler Estep on twitter

Tyler Estep is a reporter covering DeKalb County, its government and its people. A Gwinnett County native and University of Georgia graduate, he has been with the AJC since 2015. He previously covered his home county and served stints on the paper's hyperlocal and breaking news teams.

Editors' Picks
‘West Side Story’ feels its age at City Springs21h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
19h ago
Cobb woman charged with murder, accused of stabbing 18-year-old girl
21h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
23h ago
The Latest
Police investigating DeKalb day care after report of ‘inappropriate discipline’
18h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
23h ago
Tucker is hiring for city jobs
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
20h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
22h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top