First Chinese festival to open at Stone Mountain Park

DeKalb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
23 minutes ago

For the first time, Stone Mountain Park will host “the largest Lunar New Year Festival in the southeast” in cooperation with the Chinese Cultural School of Atlanta from Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 27-29.

Hours are 4-9 p.m. but also includes the Summit Skyride from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

From 4-9 p.m., parks attractions include Dinosaur Explore, Dinotorium, Adventure Mini-Golf and the 4D Theater presentation of “Voyage to the Moon.”

This new event features Asian foods, a drone show, a light show, cultural craft activities, storytelling, puppetry, dance and drum exhibitions, lion and dragon parades and other Chinese cultural elements.

From 8:30-9 p.m., the new Lunar New Year drone and light show will include 200 color-changing drones, producing aerial formations synced to music and projecting images, immersive lights and special effects on the mountain to be followed by a fireworks finale.

The event will be held at 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain.

At $19.95 for all ages, each ticket may be purchased online at bit.ly/3vINB9b.

View the details at StoneMountainPark.com/activities/events/lunar-new-year.

