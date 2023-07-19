Ellenwood Park has new playground

New features were added recently to Ellenwood Park in DeKalb County.

They include a new playground, a parking lot and an entrance at the park, 4100 River Road, Ellenwood.

More than $2 million were provided by DeKalb Commissioner Larry Johnson and the parks department to complete the park improvements.

For more information, contact Recreation/Parks and Cultural Affairs public relations specialist LaShanda Davis at 404-710-6331 or lsdavis@dekalbcountyga.gov.