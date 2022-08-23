DeKalb’s largest city decriminalizes an ounce or less of marijuana

Stonecrest does not have its own police department. Officials said the city will partner with local law enforcement agencies like the DeKalb County Police Department to “train officers on the ordinance and review a list of options available to them” when a marijuana offense occurs within the city.

“In order to maintain public safety in Stonecrest, we must prioritize the best use of police resources and continue to build partnerships with residents within the community,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble said in a news release.

“Under this new ordinance, the penalty provisions will reduce the number of people who enter into the criminal justice system on low-level offenses and allow our officers to focus on more severe violations.”

Stonecrest is believed to be the 14th Georgia jurisdiction to put such an ordinance in place. The nearby city of Clarkston put a similar ordinance in place in 2016, and other DeKalb County cities to decriminalize marijuana possession include Chamblee and Doraville.

Atlanta and South Fulton are also in the club. Athens passed its own decriminalization ordinance earlier this month.

Terry Fye is the Stonecrest resident who first brought the idea to the City Council. He thanked them Monday night.

“Across the board,” he said, “the entire community supports this.”